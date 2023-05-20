The North Platte Optimist Club hosted a fishing derby for young kids out at Iron Eagle Golf Course Saturday.

A large pond there held many fish and David Thelen, a long time Optimist; reported children caught everything from bluegill to carp and catfish to bass.

“There’s a couple that had some pretty good size ones, but it’s just having the fun of catching a fish and the thrill of having a little kid pull it in,” he said.

Thelen said the water was a little cold, so it was slow going for the day, but it was still fun and they still had some pretty good-sized catches.

Kids were around 5 years old, some 4, along with some second-third graders.

“That is something you treasure forever because they get so excited!” he said.

Thelen said it’s important to get kids outside. It makes all the difference for them.

Optimists also hold an essay contest, child ID program, hunter’s safety and they’re even looking into teaching boat safety.

Thelen said he enjoys fishing because it’s relaxing and exciting when you catch a fish.

The event was catch and release, and was held to teach kids about fishing. Their main bait was worms.