North Platte Orscheln location, four others in area under new ownership

The Orscheln Farm & Home store in North Platte is under new ownership.

The business at 2501 E. Fourth St. was one of 12 retail locations across four states acquired by the Missouri-based Buchheit Family of Companies in a move that was announced Tuesday. In Nebraska, Buchheit also acquired the Beatrice location.

Those stores were among 85 that Tractor Supply Co. divested in adherence to a Federal Trade Commission order related to the company's bid to acquire the 166-store Orscheln Farm and Home Stores in February 2021.

Tractor Supply Co. also divested 73 locations to Bomgaars, including stores in Gothenburg, Lexington and McCook.

Tractor Supply Co. is the largest farm and ranch retailer in the United States, with more than 2,100 locations. Bomgaars' acquisitions make the Sioux City, Iowa-based chain the second largest, with 180.

Buchheit, a home, garden and farm store, operates retail locations in Missouri and Illinois. The company also expanded into Arkansas and Kentucky with the acquisition.

Buchheit intends to retain all of the Orscheln employees in the acquired locations, according to a company media release.

"We're honored to have this opportunity to expand our family and our culture to encompass other rural communities just like the community my grandfather started in 88 years ago," company CEO Tim Buchheit said in the release. "We look forward to the continued success with our new families and new communities."

Tractor Supply Co., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, keeps 81 Orscheln stores in the move, including locations in Broken Bow and seven other Nebraska cities.

“Today is an important day for Tractor Supply as this acquisition expands our ability to better serve our customers in the Midwest," Tractor Supply's President and CEO Hal Lawton said in a press release. "We are committed to providing customers in the region with an elevated product assortment, a meaningful loyalty offering, an enhanced digital shopping experience and so much more that Tractor Supply is able to offer.

"While agreeing to this remedy with the FTC took longer than we anticipated, the outcome is in line with our expectations."