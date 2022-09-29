North Platte parkland swaps in '80s roil 2022 housing efforts

It’s been more than 30 years since anyone thought much about 95 wide-open acres of land North Platte’s city government acquired nearly a decade before that.

Now it’s being eyed as part of the solution to the city’s housing shortage. But recently voiced memories of how it came into city hands have sent 2022 city leaders into a deep records dive.

The site, south of West Walker Road and a bit east of Buffalo Bill Avenue, figured in two 1980s land swaps five years apart that shaved the boundaries of North Platte’s Centennial Park.

Two North Platte medical professionals, both involved in the first and larger trade in 1983, are saying federal and state officials imposed conditions meaning the tract can’t be used for anything but parks and recreational purposes.

That would hinder a city plan to position the 95.3 acres to be sold to hold homes expected to be worth $350,000 or more.

The city’s Planning Commission recommended Monday that the council rezone the tract, annex it and two bordering parcels and declare them and a larger area “substandard and blighted” in order to offer TIF to homebuilders.

City Council members will hold public hearings on those matters Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Friday, but formal action will be delayed until at least the council's Oct. 18 meeting.

"In light of some new information presented, we are waiting until we can put all the legal facts on the table," Kelliher said.

The city’s 1980s ownership deeds, copies of which have been obtained by The Telegraph, say nothing about restricting use of the land south of Walker to park purposes.

That being the case, the tract can be used as the city sees fit under a legal principle called the “doctrine of merger,” said outgoing City Attorney Terry Waite.

Even if other legal documents had listed the restriction, Waite said, “all the prior contracts merge into the deed, and the deed controls.”

In other words, it’s as though the condition never existed if it isn’t listed on the deed, he said.

That shouldn’t matter, say Drs. Delane Wycoff and Charles Boettcher, who both spoke before the Planning Commission Monday.

They were two of eight local residents — many of them doctors — who bought most of the tract south of Walker and sold it to the city 39 years ago.

Both say that was the only way their group could get Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permission to buy a 10-acre extension of Centennial Park across West Leota Street from Great Plains Health.

Much of it is taken up by the Azria Health Centennial Park nursing home, which the “doctors’ group” opened on Jan. 29, 1988. GPH clinics and Boettcher’s orthodontics practice are among other current occupants.

“It really comes down to what is moral and what is legal,” Boettcher said. The city “agreed in principle that (it) was supposed to be that way.”

“We’ve had a lot of history of the city being cognizant of land-use requirements for Centennial Park,” added Wycoff, a clinical pathologist.

Early visions for the housing development include using about 10 acres of the Walker tract for park settings, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the planning panel Monday.

Kelliher, who also testified, told Planning Commission members that the city is unlikely to fully develop the Walker tract as a park.

But it doesn’t have to in order to honor the condition, the two doctors replied.

“Having wide-open spaces that people can enjoy or (where they) walk their dogs or look for birds, that can be a park, too,” Wycoff said.

City records and 1980s Telegraph stories say Centennial Park was bought with help from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The oldest city records on the park date to Oct. 6, 1966.

Because Game and Parks administered Nebraska uses of the federal fund, Boettcher and Wycoff said, that gave the state agency oversight over proposals to sell any part of the park.

Boettcher said Thursday that he had to go to 12 Interior Department officials — one of them twice — about what it would take to buy the Leota park land.

The verdict: City officials could sell it to the doctors’ group if they bought land elsewhere that was either similar in size or worth more — and committed to use the land they acquired only for parks and recreation.

City officials, who had agreed in principle to the swap in 1982, were amenable in part because the Leota land was sandy, Wycoff said.

His group eventually had to pour 800,000 cubic yards of earth into those 10 acres — at $1 per cubic yard, he said — to render it suitable for construction.

“That’s why (the city) traded it to us, because they said they’d never do that,” Boettcher said.

Doctors' group members bought all but the northern 11.09 acres of the current Walker tract from James and Barbara Conley on July 19, 1983, and Virgil Ewoldt on Aug. 12, 1983.

The portions the group was eyeing were valued at $354,000, compared with $304,000 for the Leota land, Telegraph City Editor Roger Buddenberg wrote on Feb. 18, 1983.

“The land by the hospital would be developed for medical office buildings by the doctors, and the land by the golf course eventually would become a new city park,” Buddenberg wrote.

He referred to the nine-hole, privately owned Indian Meadows Golf Course, then known as Willow Greens, in the southwest quadrant of today’s Buffalo Bill-Walker intersection.

City officials later asked voters in May 1990 to approve a plan to buy the nine-hole course, add nine holes on the city’s Walker land and own and operate it all as an 18-hole municipal golf course.

Voters said “no.” The intended park tract has remained vacant since, though a local group tried and failed in 2018 to win council approval for a BMX bicycle motocross track on 30 acres of it.

City Council members voted for an ordinance enabling the first land swap on May 24, 1983. A follow-up ordinance correcting the site’s legal description won approval that Aug. 2.

Neither those ordinances nor the plats and deeds filed with the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office in 1983 say use of the Walker land is limited to parks and recreation.

The 1983 deeds say the land “is free from encumbrances except easements or restrictions of record,” which Waite said is standard “boilerplate” language in real estate deeds.

But other than utilities easements, the only known legal restriction on the tract’s deeds dates to when the Conleys bought part of the current city tract from E. Bernyce Bookwalter on May 28, 1970.

That deed says “no part of said real estate shall at any time be used as a feedlot, packing plant or rendering plant or for any other industrial purpose.”

City Council minutes say its members approved a motion on Nov. 1, 1983, “to grant the parties involved in the land transfer at Centennial Park to initiate a suit on behalf of the City of North Platte regarding the usage of the land that the city had acquired.”

That language, however, isn’t clear whether it meant to test the use of the Leota or Walker tracts or both.

A Telegraph search of court records found no evidence that such a suit was filed. Neither did a review of Telegraph microfilm through the end of April 1984, six months after the motion passed.

The doctors’ group wasn’t involved in the second Centennial Park land swap in 1988, “but it’s the same concept” as the earlier one, Wycoff said.

City officials wanted to extend West Francis Street, which then stopped at Union Avenue, to McDonald Road to provide more access to Adams Middle School and the North Platte Recreation Complex.

That required the city to shave off half an acre from Centennial Park’s north end for the needed right-of-way.

Game and Parks officials agreed, but with the same condition as in 1983: The city had to buy land of larger size or greater value and use it only for parks and recreation.

The City Council voted on July 5, 1988, to buy the northern 11.1 acres of the tract today’s North Platte leaders want to use for housing. Ewoldt had retained ownership of that portion after his involvement in the 1983 swap.

Buying the land closest to Walker “would ‘square off’ the south park and could make it easier to develop,” wrote Telegraph reporter Dan Moser, citing Councilmen Ken Larsen and Joe Grachek and City Engineer Tom Harvat.

On Sept. 20, 1988, council members passed a resolution saying “the city shall utilize” the newly acquired 11.1 acres “exclusively for public outdoor recreation purposes.”

That was done, Moser wrote, “to comply with requirements of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.” But plats and deeds from the 1988 land swap don’t include that restriction, either.

Waite, whose firm’s contract as city legal counsel expires next week, said a council resolution doesn’t have nearly the same force of law as a legal deed.

“It’s only a resolution. It’s not an ordinance,” he said. “The City Council can change a resolution, especially if conditions have changed in the last 40 years.”

The North Platte firm of Brouillette, Dugan, Troshynski and Bellew will take over Thursday as city legal counsel, with partner Bill Troshynski assuming Waite’s formal role as city attorney.