North Platte pickleball group helps raise funds for Callahan Cancer Center

The North Platte Pickleball Ladies group hosted an all women “Queen of the Court” competition on Aug. 13 to raise money for the Callahan Cancer Center.

The competition raised $450 that will be used to assist local cancer patients in need. There were 32 women who competed in three divisions at the tournament.

Many of the competitors were nurses who work at the cancer center. They had recently learned how to play pickleball and teamed up with the local pickleball association for the fundraiser.

The tournament committee included Karin Lange, Tricia Schaffer, Carol Roberts, Jane Wilkinson, Rich Deckert and Trevor Pochop.

Tourney results:

3.0 Division — Queen of the Court/Sharon Obasi; 2nd Place/Stacy Zierke; 3rd Place/Emily Michl (Callahan Care Center).

3.25 Division — Queen of the Court/Megan Huddle; 3-way Tie 2nd & 3rd: Melissa Wilson, Maggie Carson (Callahan Care Center), Cathy Hinrichsen (Callahan Care Center).

3.5+ — Queen of the Court/Barb Baldridge; 2nd Place/Jill Swenson; 3rd Place/Lauren Harbols.

Sponsors included Jim Baldridge’s Secret Seasoning, The Old Depot Winery and Ed Beran.