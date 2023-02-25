North Platte’s Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will handle routine business at separate meetings Tuesday, including a proposed mobile-home lot split on both agendas.

The five-member adjustment board will meet at 8:30 a.m., while the nine-member Planning Commission will convene at 5:30 p.m.

Both meetings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the Planning Commission meeting also livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Agenda books for both meetings are posted on each group’s page on the city’s website. The Planning Commission page also includes a livestream link. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/public-boards/planning-commission and click on the needed box at left.

MRN Properties LLC, which operates a mobile home park at 4004 W. 14th St., is seeking a variance from the Board of Adjustment and a replat from the Planning Commission.

The variance must be granted for the replat to be considered, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in city memoranda.

The park’s well has been deemed to be contaminated, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has ordered MRN to sink new wells to meet current state standards, Clark said.

The firm’s owners say they need to split their 4-acre lot into two separate lots to comply with NDEE’s order, she said. That would conflict with city zoning codes that require mobile home park lots to be at least 4 acres.

The Board of Adjustment has the last word on granting variances, but the Planning Commission can only recommend approval or disapproval of a replat to the City Council.

Other Planning Commission business Tuesday includes public hearings and council recommendations on:

Proposed technical amendments to the city’s recently updated zoning regulations. Clark said some typographical errors and unintended deletions were discovered after the updates were melded into the city code.

An application by Barefoot Bet LLC to rezone 46.06 acres on West Koubek Road from an F-1 “floodway” district to an A-1 transitional agriculture district. That would align with the region’s most recent federal floodplain map and allow residential development on the property, Clark said. Koubek Road, which splits off from West A Street west of Homestead Road, is outside city limits but within North Platte’s 2-mile-wide zoning jurisdiction.