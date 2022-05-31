North Platte Planning Commission advances Chamber housing proposal

The North Platte Planning Commission members gave unanimous support Tuesday to both a housing project on the northwest side of North Platte and also a development project in the Twin Rivers Business Park.

Both proposals will be forwarded to the City Council for additional discussion and an eventual final decision.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp, are planning to use tax increment financing to recover costs for the two projects — estimated at $1.87 million for the 13.2 acre housing project, and at $2.8 million for the business park work.

In addition, the commission — in an unrelated move — also approved a proposal to split a lot of 1920 E. Philip Ave. in two.

The housing redevelopment projects passed by an 8-0 vote after a public hearing and discussion that lasted roughly 100 minutes.

The chamber wants to install streets and utilities for a 51-lot development of modular and stick-built homes within the West 17th Street and Adams Avenue area.

The commission also approved an ordinance to change the subdivisions zoning from transitional agricultural to R-2 residential to allow the project.

Gary Person, the chamber president and CEO, was the second of 11 individuals to speak during the public hearing. Person said the project is being proposed to address what he said was, “a pretty well-documented low housing inventory in North Platte.”

“(Population) growth simply will not happen without a community being aggressive in its posturing in being housing-development friendly. Housing is where jobs live.

“We know we have a lot of potential jobs headed our way” with Sustainable Beef and the industrial rail park, Person said. “Those two developments have the potential of creating 4,000 new jobs over the next decade in this community and we’ve got 20 houses on the market. We’ve got to do something about it.”

The chamber plans to buy land from the city — which owns more than 23 acres between the North Platte Cemetery and the Educational Service Unit 16 building for the project.

That would leave roughly 10 acres available for potential expansion of the cemetery, if needed.

Person said with the changes in funeral practices and cremation becoming a more popular option, that could be sufficient cemetery space for the next century.

Other individuals who spoke during the public hearing questioned that estimation or just the use of building houses in the area in general.

“The thing that bothers me is that we’re disrespecting, I feel, the people that we put into the ground,” said former city council member Rita Hernandez said. “I feel that by selling cemetery land is a bad idea for the people we are putting in the ground. Also North Platte is making money off those bodies because we are selling plots.”

Person was asked by the commission members why the north-side property was selected for the project.

He said the fact that the site is on land that has already been deemed substandard and blighted for TIF purposes.

“We wanted to do something for the north side and help revitalize the neighborhoods,” Person said. “A 2018 study showed there is more distressed housing on the north side than anywhere else (in the city). A new housing subdivision certainly energizes everything around it. It will enhance value to the north side image.”

There was no public opposition to the plans to develop the western part of Twin Rivers to lure additional business construction in the undeveloped part of the park, which is located on East State Farm Road.

The measure also passed 8-0.

