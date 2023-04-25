Completion of the Victory Village apartment complex’s full 200-unit vision took another step forward Tuesday with a unanimous positive vote from the North Platte Planning Commission.

Members voted 8-0 to recommend $2.3 million in additional tax increment financing for the complex’s last 120 units, sending the $26 million plan back to the Community Redevelopment Authority before an expected City Council public hearing and vote May 2.

Identical 8-0 votes favored annexing the 65.03 acres of land that Chief Development Inc. first proposed in 2019 for a “senior living” complex, as well as 8.93 acres to its west that encompasses the north end of the NPPD Canal.

Five other agenda items also won 8-0 votes as the Planning Commission moved through its agenda in less than 45 minutes. Senior member Don Weber was absent Tuesday.

Brian Reilly of Omaha, president of Victory Village developer DP Development LLC, and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person were the only speakers during a public hearing on DP’s revised redevelopment plan and TIF request.

CRA members will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall council chamber to consider that panel’s formal recommendation of the project to the council. The five-member board also will finalize an unrelated TIF contract for Wilkinson Cos.’ Fat Dogs truck stop complex at Interstate 80 Exit 179.

DP dedicated its first 80 units last July at the apartment complex near West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. The $9.5 million first phase was built with help from up to $1.6 million worth of gradual TIF reimbursements for infrastructure costs, plus Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund dollars and local donations through Phase 2 of the chamber’s Shot in the Arm homebuilder incentive program.

The longtime manager of North Platte’s District 177 shopping center (formerly Platte River Mall) won CRA approval in September to build 40 more units while accessing the last $1.3 million in TIF enabled when the council approved Victory Village’s first phase in February 2020.

“We basically begged Brian’s group to move forward on another phase that they had intended to do at some point,” Person said.

The 40-unit expansion was shelved due to rising supply costs and the Oct. 15 death of DP CEO Terry Clauff, who planned to be a key personal investor.

But chamber leaders helped reassemble and broaden the expansion’s financing while strongly urging DP leaders to fully build out their ultimate 200-unit vision to take a bigger bite out of North Platte’s housing shortage.

“Their evidence of the exceptional work they do and the exceptional developments they bring to the community — you can just walk through them” and see, Person said. “The residents there are some of their best ambassadors.”

DP’s revised financing package includes a $250,000 performance-based loan from the chamber — financed by remaining local and Rural Workforce Housing Fund dollars from Shot in the Arm Phase 3 — and an undisclosed amount from Great Plains Health. The hospital revealed its role Monday.

It also calls for $2.3 million in additional TIF aid rather than $1.3 million. The increase and the expansion’s larger scope necessitated DP’s second and current round of city hearings and votes now under way.

Person recalled the long path the chamber had to follow to develop housing at West A and Lakeview since it identified the site in 2014. It was made TIF-eligible in April 2016, but two developers explored and ultimately rejected the project before DP took it on.

“My point is this is nine years later after we started down this path,” Person said. “That’s how challenging housing is for all communities, but I think especially in North Platte … We need this in the worst sort of way.”

Reilly confirmed earlier statements that DP has fully rented out all of Victory Village’s first 80 units in less than a year since July’s dedication.

Planning Commission Chairman David Fudge thanked Person and Reilly after the panel’s vote. “Mr. Reilly, thank you for your company’s investment in our community,” he said.

No one spoke during a public hearing on the pair of annexation requests related to Grand Island-based Chief Development’s vision of building a variety of 55-and-older housing options north of North Platte Community College’s North Campus.

Chief officials unveiled their vision in August 2019 as the climax of a three-pronged development plan on both sides of I-80 between North Platte’s two exits.

The Iron Trail Industrial Park warehouse complex has been established at Twin Rivers Business Park, while commercial projects farther east on Halligan Drive still are planned.

Chief requested that their “Hahler property” senior-living site be annexed as a preliminary step toward making the senior-living complex a reality, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the Planning Commission.

That led Police Chief Steve Reeves to ask for annexation of the adjoining NPPD Canal land. He noted that North Platte police currently lack jurisdiction there because it’s outside city limits, Clark said.

Nebraska Public Power District officials sent a letter saying they won’t oppose the annexation, she added. No one spoke during the public hearing on annexing the canal land.

The council will hold hearings and take initial votes on both annexations May 2, when the other items voted on Tuesday also will be on its agenda.

Planning Commission members also endorsed four subdivision plats scattered across the city, including one for the first four lots of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s next housing development at East Second Street and McCabe Avenue.

Habitat, which hopes to build eight to 12 homes in the area, wants to divide two current East Second lots into four. Construction on two homes has started on them, but the next two can’t proceed without the lot split, Clark said.

The North Platte chamber won endorsement of a subdivision plat creating five lots from Twin Rivers’ remaining open land. It plans to install two new public streets with help from $2.8 million in TIF the council approved last June.

Planning panel members gave their blessing to a lot split sought by James Hassett for his property at 808 Rodeo Road. He wants to sell the home on the site but retain the garage for storage, Clark said.

Finally, Jared and Melony O’Keefe won the commission’s backing for a rezoning ordinance and subdivision plat so they can buy 3.62 acres from Sharon and Pamela Bourne next to the O’Keefes’ home at 4114 Victoria Lane.

The extra land, which Clark said the couple wants as a buffer to neighboring land, needs to be rezoned to match the home’s R-3 zoning. No one spoke against the idea at a public hearing.