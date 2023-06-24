North Platte business leaders’ biggest push yet toward slashing the city’s housing shortage will begin in earnest Tuesday before the city’s Planning Commission.

Its nine members will hold public hearings and decide whether to recommend City Council approval of three mostly unrelated proposals with additional housing in mind:

Tax increment financing for a 40-acre, 128-lot subdivision of mixed housing types — single-family homes, townhomes, triplexes and apartment buildings — that would fill in the rest of the open ground east of the Victory Village apartments.

TIF eligibility for an even larger 210-acre area between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access. More single-family homes are envisioned north of East Philip Avenue and industrial areas south of it.

Annexation of a much smaller 10.35-acre lot on the north side of West 18th Street, offering room for still more homes. TIF is not involved in the request at present.

The Planning Commission meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

The meeting’s agenda book and link to Tuesday’s livestream may be found at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

As always, City Council members will make the ultimate decisions about whether to prime the pump for the first two developments using the ever-controversial TIF financing tool.

Solid council majorities since fall 2018 have backed TIF for almost all housing, commercial and industrial projects whose leaders that have sought to gradually recover some of their costs by tapping the increased property taxes their developments generate.

But with the exception of Sustainable Beef LLC’s unanimous approval in 2021, as many as three council members have routinely opposed TIF as a typically inappropriate tool that denies local governments the immediate tax benefits of local economic growth.

If it takes TIF to build housing inside the city, then homes ought to be built outside city limits, Councilman Mark Woods and Councilwoman Donna Tryon said at last Tuesday’s council meeting.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., countered that the city has long needed the jobs that Sustainable Beef, District 177 and other projects are bringing — but it even more urgently needs housing that was in short supply even before those projects.

“People wanted to have growth, to diversify the economy, and that time has arrived,” Person said. “We have promised these employers that we as a community would address these (housing) issues. That’s what we’re doing.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the supply problems, inflation and higher interest rates that followed, all but killed momentum in single-family housing construction from the chamber’s Shot in the Arm program, he added.

Fewer than 10 permits for new housing have been issued so far in 2023, he said. “That’s scary. Everybody knows we have this great housing need. We’re working feverishly behind the scenes with a lot of developers to get them to believe in North Platte.”

One such homebuilder, Blue Sky Development LLC of Roca, Nebraska, has agreed to pursue nearly $9.7 million in TIF aid to develop the 128-lot housing project on land owned by W.F. Hoppe Lumber Co. of Lincoln.

Blue Sky’s four-stage project would complete development of the larger area north and east of West A and Lakeview Boulevard that the council declared TIF-eligible on a 6-2 vote in April 2016. Chamber leaders led that push.

Hoppe also owned the land closest to the two streets where Omaha’s DP Development LLC dedicated Victory Village’s first 80 of an eventual 200 TIF-aided apartment units last July. Council members voted 4-3 May 16 to grant more TIF help for DP to finish.

Those first units filled up rapidly, Person said, a phenomenon already seen at Pacific Place Apartment’s TIF-assisted expansion and playing out again at the Heartland Flats apartment-retail complex at District 177, the former Platte River Mall.

“We’re not even to the point where (the new) jobs are being created yet, and look at the demand even now,” he said.

With no local homebuilders able to build homes at the volume North Platte needs, “we’re working feverishly behind the scenes with a lot of developers to get them to believe in North Platte.”

Besides its TIF request, Blue Sky also wants to zone the proposed housing area as a PR-3 “planned dwelling district” and replat the site for the project.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Blue Sky’s project would begin with 32 three-unit triplexes in an H-shape north from West A. A tree-lined former irrigation ditch cuts diagonally across the site from northwest to southeast.

She said the full plan envisions an eventual 38 triplexes, 48 single-family homes, 42 townhomes, three 32-unit apartment buildings likely fronting West A and a public park in the center of the development.

That mix could change depending on demand for the various housing types,” Person said. “They’re going to test the market with a portion of the development.”

The triplexes and townhomes, Clark said, also will help satisfy a 2020 state law requiring Nebraska cities to facilitate more small multifamily “missing middle housing.”

North Platte has some older duplexes, she added. But “pretty much after World War II, people went to single-family on a lot, larger yards and larger setbacks, which leaves out the ability to have more affordable units.”

Council members voted 5-3 June 6, with Woods, Tryon and Councilman Ed Rieker opposed, to send a “substandard and blighted” study of the area between Bicentennial and Newberry to the Planning Commission for its review.

The council rezoned the 43.13-acre heart of that site for residential housing in July 2021. Former North Platte resident Daniel McKeon, who owned that land and sought the rezoning, has since sold the property.

Person said the chamber has been working with a different housing developer, which he declined to identify, to pick up where McKeon left off.

“If this (TIF study) gets approved, I think they will be” moving forward, he said. “We started working with both of these developers almost simultaneously.”

Person said the chamber isn’t involved in the annexation request by Leva Cochran, whose lot sits just north of a place where North Platte’s city limits jut south to West 18th and then back north. A replat splitting the 10.35-acre lot in two also is on Tuesday’s agenda.

Clark said two people have contacted her about creating more individual residential lots on Cochran’s land. “We don’t have anything definitive on the table right now.”

But Person said he’s glad to see people like Cochran interested in opening up land for housing. “We need them all.”