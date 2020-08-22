North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will review a proposed 18-lot housing subdivision on part of the same ground the City Council rejected for tax increment financing eligibility in June.
The panel also will discuss a city-initiated rezoning of a large area on the east side of Newberry Access for heavy industrial use. The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
It’ll be the first meeting for newly appointed Planning Commission members Tristen Winder and Nelson Jett, who replaced Pat Smith and outgoing Chairman Greg Wilke.
Election of a new chairperson for the nine-member panel will follow the action items on Tuesday’s agenda.
Council members voted 7-1 June 2 against declaring 80.79 acres on both sides of Lakeview Boulevard “substandard and blighted,” the legal standard for TIF eligibility.
But TIF is not being sought in the new proposal by Willis and Greta Roethemeyer, who own the unoccupied ground immediately west of Lakeview and between West A Street and West Philip Avenue.
Their proposed Lakeview West Third Addition would occupy the same spot on the south end of their tract, north of Philip and west of Lakeview, that Wilk Builders LLC had projected for single-family housing in seeking TIF eligibility for the area.
That firm’s earlier “substandard and blighted” request encompassed not only the Roethemeyers’ land but also existing homes along Sugarberry Road on the opposite side of Lakeview. Residents of that street strongly opposed their inclusion and the label.
Wilk Builders isn’t listed as a party in the Roethemeyers’ subdivision application, which doesn’t require a public hearing because neither TIF nor rezoning is involved. The City Council would make the final decision.
The 18-lot subdivision would include a cul-de-sac street that would be installed “at the developer’s expense,” according to a memorandum by Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
After reviewing the subdivision, Planning Commission members will consider whether to recommend I-2 heavy industrial zoning for a long strip on Newberry’s east side from U.S. Highway 30 to Interstate 80.
Unlike most rezoning proposals, the city government itself is the applicant rather than a property owner or business, Clark said.
North Platte has a few areas zoned I-1 for light industrial use, including the Newberry strip, but very little ground zoned where heavy industry could locate, she said.
The city has had contacts from a few such potential employers, Clark added, but “we just don’t have a lot of stuff zoned that way.”
Designating Newberry’s east side for heavy industry would provide a substantial area that’s far away from existing residences and also has easy highway access, she said.
North Platte’s city wastewater treatment plant and lagoon sits within the proposed heavy industrial strip. Paulsen Inc. of Cozad operates a storage-tank facility near it that already has I-2 zoning.
Croell Inc., which has a concrete and asphalt plant in the southeast quadrant of Newberry and U.S. 30, would be included within the proposed heavy industrial zoning, Clark said.
Planning Commission members will be asked to recommend a land-use amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan as well as the proposed rezoning.
In other business, the Planning Commission will be asked to endorse a conditional use permit for a combined four-floor commercial and apartment building at 3010 Sitting Bull Road south of I-80.
Higley LLC owner Tad Haneborg, who has been developing the area, would sell the 1.63-acre project site to Rev Development LLC of Lincoln if the permit is granted.
First-floor uses could include a restaurant and wine bar, salons and office spaces, according to the permit application.
The top three floors would consist of “market-rate” apartments, Rev Development “managing member” Mike Works wrote.
