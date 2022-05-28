North Platte Planning, CRA to discuss Twin Rivers Business Park, housing subdivision proposals

Further action on proposals to further develop Twin Rivers Business Park and install a north-side “shovel-ready” housing subdivision highlights two North Platte city board meetings after the Memorial Day holiday.

North Platte Chamber 's housing, industrial park plans gain CRA referral; head to Planning Commission The CRA voted 4-0 to refer projects for Planning Commission hearings May 31 to install streets and utilities at Twin Rivers Industrial Park and in a newly proposed 51-lot housing development.

Planning Commission members Tuesday will hold public hearings on both before deciding whether to recommend North Platte City Council approval of both projects. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Chamber wants lots 'shovel-ready' for builders With major jobs projects like Sustainable Beef LLC on the way, North Platte business leaders…

In an unrelated matter, Planning Commission members will rule on a proposed replat to split a lot at 1920 E. Philip Ave. in two. The North Platte Industrial Park lot includes the home of the Winsupply of North Platte plumbing wholesale business.

On Wednesday, the city’s Community Revelopment Authority will decide whether to officially send the Twin Rivers and housing redevelopment plans to the council. That meeting, also in the council chamber, will start at 9 a.m.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. wants to separately install streets and utilities for a 51-lot modular housing development at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue and in the western part of Twin Rivers to enable more business construction there.

Chamber leaders are seeking tax increment financing to gradually recover its installation costs, totaling $2.8 million at the business park and $1.87 million for the 13.2-acre housing project on currently city-owned land.

The chamber would buy the land from the city, which owns more than 23 acres between the North Platte Cemetery and Educational Service Unit 16 for the cemetery’s future needs.

Single-family modular homes would be installed on the lots to enable quicker development, chamber President and CEO Gary Person said when the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority initially reviewed the housing and Twin Rivers proposals May 13.

City Council members must approve both TIF proposals, as well as an ordinance to change the would-be housing subdivision’s zoning from “transitional agricultural” to R-2 residential.

The council will hold its own hearings and vote on the plans June 7, after the CRA reconvenes following the Memorial Day weekend to also decide whether to recommend them.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.