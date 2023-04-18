The story of four sisters written in the mid-1880s remains relevant through the years as “Little Women” offers insight into their coming of age.

The struggles the women go through are not much different than life in this century. Louisa Mae Alcott wrote the novel, classified as an autobiography or semi-autobiography of her life.

The musical version opens Friday at the North Platte Community Playhouse featuring Maggie Butler, Rebekah Daily, Dakota Guthrie and Starla Arensdorf as the March sisters.

Bea Webster directs the musical and she says the cast is delightful.

“It’s very timeless and it’s about family,” Webster said. “It’s a story about four sisters whose father goes off to war during the Civil War and the mom has to handle the whole situation while the dad is gone.”

She said the daughters start out younger at the beginning and get older as the play progresses

“We have a stellar cast,” Webster said. “The people who are actually in it, they can sing. They are remarkable and they just bring it to life.”

Webster said the actors evoke all kinds of emotions from people who understand how families work.

Stuart Shepherd, who plays the part of Mr. John Brooke, said every word in the play is as important as it was when the book was written.

“It is unbelievable how this book has lived all those years and it’s still appropriate,” Shepherd said. “This is personal, but Rajean and I had a child that died and this play has a daughter that dies.

“Every single one of those words that they say and the mother says go through my mind every day. I sit here in the audience and watch that every single night because it just speaks to you.”

Shepherd said he had not read the book until he was given a part in the musical.

“I didn’t grow up with sisters, didn’t have any girl cousins,” Shepherd said. “I think for all the children who aren’t with us anymore, this is an unbelievable message of love to every parent who’s ever lost a child.”

During each rehearsal, Shepherd said he sits in the auditorium with tears rolling down his cheeks because the message is so impactful to him.

The performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Three more performances are April 28-30 with the Friday and Saturday performances once again at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students if purchased online and $20 and $12, respectively, at the door. To purchase tickets, go to northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.