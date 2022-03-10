North Platte podcaster hosts street art exhibit

Adi Fernandez says there are misconceptions about what exactly street art is.

“For me street or urban art has a lot to do with expressing something that might be hard to explain any other way,” Fernandez said. “A lot of people when they think about street art, they think of vandalism and things like that.

“This is a form of expression, some of it has to do with political views. It’s a way for someone to show how they feel without getting into other people’s faces.”

Fernandez, who hosts the Las Mañanitas podcast, is hosting an inaugural Street Art Show on Saturday in North Platte at the American Legion Hall, 2020 E. Fourth St.

The event, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., will feature works from 13 youth and adult artists, as well as activities for individuals to demonstrate their artistic abilities as well.

There is no charge for the art show, but donations will be accepted

Fernandez said the inspiration for the show came from art interest and talent among her family members and friends.

“Just looking at the different art shows that have been held (in the area), there aren’t a lot for the street or urban styles,” Fernandez said. “Talking with my family and with people we know with similar talents, we decided, why don’t we just collaborate and have a show?”

Those attending Saturday can vote on their favorite works in both the youth and adult categories.

For a dollar, individuals can purchase a voting card and name their top two choices.

The voting will close at 2:45 p.m. and the winners will be announced around 3 p.m.

There will also be a “tagging” wall at the show — a large piece of plywood on which people can create their message with the supplied markers.

In addition, there will be concessions, face painting and a pendulum art station. The latter can be used by individuals to create spiral-designed works.