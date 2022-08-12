North Platte Police Department part in 'Drive Sober' enforcement program

The North Platte Police Department will take advantage of a federal grant to increase its efforts over the next few weeks in taking impaired drivers off local roads.

The department will participate in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national campaign, which runs from Aug. 19 through the Labor Day weekend that ends on Sept. 5.

Funding that covers the increased staff costs over the period is part of a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to NHTSA statistics, more than 10,000 people were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver on average from between 2016 and 2020.