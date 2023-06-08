Shots were fired at a North Platte home Thursday morning, leading to an arrest as police continued to investigate.
Police were called about 9 a.m. to a home near the intersection of East Fourth and Poplar streets. Four plainclothes investigators were at the scene shortly afterward, probing the home's exterior to determine the shots' trajectory. No traffic was blocked in the area.
Lt. Dan Shea said a male subject had been arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center. "There's no cause for concern for the rest of the public," he said.
