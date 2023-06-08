North Platte police Sgt. Justin Erickson (atop ladder) examines the likely trajectory of bullets fired Thursday morning at a house near the intersection of East Fourth and Poplar streets. Police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Lt. Dan Shea (dark blue shirt) said a male subject had been arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center. "There's no cause for concern for the rest of the public," he said. For more information, see Friday's Telegraph or stay tuned to nptelegraph.com.