North Platte Police issue 32 citations over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The North Platte Police Department issued 32 citations and 84 traffic warnings over the five-day holiday weekend.

In addition, three felony arrests were made from Nov. 23-27 as part of an increase in traffic enforcement as part of the state's "Buckle Up Every Trip Every Time" grant program, according to a department media release. Two of the felony arrests were for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Two arrests were made for both minor in possession of alcohol and having an open container. One individual was also arrested for possession of a concealed weapon.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 26 individuals for driving under the influence over the holiday weekend as part of the 'Click it or Ticket" campaign, according to an agency media release .

Troopers issued 447 citations for speeding, 21 of which were for driving more than 100 MPH. Citations were also issued for open container (14), driving under suspension (21), no proof of insurance (22), minor in possession (eight), no seat belt (seven) and improper child restraints (nine).

Troopers also assisted 168 motorists over the weekend.