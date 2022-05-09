 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte police to participate in Click It or Ticket campaign May 23 to June 5

Local News

The North Platte Police Department will be participating in this year’s national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which will take place May 23 through June 5. The department will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide for a Border to Border kickoff event.

Extra officers will be on the streets of North Platte with a primary focus on enforcing “occupant restraint” laws.

In 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 10,000 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in U.S. crashes.

“In 2021, Nebraska lost 135 community members because they did not buckle their seatbelts.” said Bill Kovarik, NDOT highway safety administrator.

