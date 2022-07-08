North Platte Pow Wow opens at Buffalo Bill Ranch

A boy dances to one of the honor songs Friday during the opening night of the North Platte Pow Wow at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. The three-day event continues at 11 a.m. Saturday with the grand entry scheduled for 1 p.m.
Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph
A young girl makes her way across the field at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park on Friday during the opening night of the North Platte Pow Wow.
The festival for car enthusiasts, now in its fifth year, kicks off on Wednesday this year with a combination shoot and ugly truck competition at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club titled, “Loud Bangs & Thangs.”
A boy dances to one of the honor songs Friday during the opening night of the North Platte Pow Wow at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. The three-day event continues at 11 a.m. Saturday with the grand entry scheduled for 1 p.m.