North Platte Pow Wow returns for third year

Char Swalberg’s conviction for honoring American veterans led to the North Platte Pow Wow, which will celebrate its third year starting on Friday.

Swalberg started the nonprofit Operation Christmas, aiming to send care packages to service members deployed around the world during the holidays.

“I was out at Scout’s Rest Ranch decorating one of the barn stalls for Christmas,” Swalberg said. “I got to talking with one of the volunteers and for whatever reason, we ended up talking about powwows.”

Swalberg told the volunteer that she could organize a powwow, and had participated as a volunteer at a powwow at North Platte Community College in the early 2000s.

“She called the Buffalo Bill Ranch superintendent and Adam Jones came out and said, ‘You know how to put on a pow wow?’” Swalberg said.

After obtaining permission from the state, Swalberg put together the plans for the first powwow and in a couple of months had everything in place for the 2020 event.

This year’s Inter-Tribal Pow Wow is Friday to Sunday at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. Each day there will be a Grand Entry where all veterans from all eras are invited to participate in the parade around the arena floor.

“There will be 16 flags including the American flag, flags of the different branches of the military,” Swalberg said. “North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher will read a proclamation on Saturday.”

On Saturday, all law enforcement officers are invited to participate in the Grand Entry.

The powwow will include seven styles of dances including a veterans dance-off, chicken dance and potato dance. There are dances reserved for Native Americans, but Swalberg said there will be social dances as well.

“A social dance is where the dancers go out into the audience and invite people to come out to dance with them,” Swalberg said.

The host drum group is Omaha White Tail, which is the 2012 Gathering of Nations Southern Champions. The head man is Inyan Eagle Elk and the head lady is Kristy Benally.

Grand Entry events will take place Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Admission is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 for a day pass.

“The public is invited to come out for a tepee raising at 9 a.m. (Wednesday),” Swalberg said, “which is a unique opportunity to experience the process.”

Throughout the weekend, there will be storytelling by elders and on Friday there will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the D&N Event Center. There are junior high divisions through adult, Swalberg said.

Adult teams can win cash prizes with first place getting $300, second place $200 and third place $100. Teams need to pre-register at the D&N website at dandnnp.com.

Primitive camping is available at the ranch with a state park permit.

On Sunday, there will be a PTSD awareness walk that will begin at 10 a.m. at the ranch.

“We will have a traditional Native American wedding” on Saturday, Swalberg said. “The couple is officially married, but wanted to have a traditional ceremony as well.”

More information can be found at the NPpowwow Facebook page or by email at northplattepowwow@gmail.com.