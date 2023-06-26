The third annual Pride Fest took place Sunday at Cody Park by the horseshoe pits.

Rainbow flags, nonbinary buttons, stickers, an assortment of games, bubbles and activities made a small space for all under the umbrella of LGBTQ+ and supporters.

Before 2021, Alexis Dawne, coordinator of North Platte’s Pride Fest, said there wasn’t really anything for those outside of more traditional communities to attend before this event.

“Over the last two years it’s kind of just blown up,” she said.

10 years ago, there wasn’t much for LGBTQ+ people in the area, but now, Dawne said she wants to make it so people in the area don’t have to remain as closeted.

“A lot of people still remain in the closet and still don’t feel safe enough coming out and my biggest thing has been making sure that they feel included and acknowledged and seen and accepted,” Dawne said. “Because, that’s something that not all of their families do for them so, we’re kind of a big family ourselves and we just try to share the love and the encouragement that we know we wished we had when it came to us coming out.”

Dawne said she and friends have made a push to make sure Pride will become a more established part of the community. They are working with pflag.org to hopefully establish a chapter that hosts Pride events and provides advocacy for LGBTQ+ people in the area.

Their Facebook group, the North Platte Pride Room (found at facebook.com/NPPRIDEROOM) helps provide that space. It was founded around 2021 by Rebecca Blackford as a 501(c)(3) to get additional funding for Pride related events in the area.

The Facebook group, Dawne said, also helps connect people to the proper medical care.

“So, for gender-affirming care, it is very hard and you do not find the proper doctors that will work with you as a trans person then sometimes it can be detrimental to health,” Dawne said.

The Pride Room offers a space for guidance to those seeking parts of the community more open and accepting of gays, such as swimming pools, public events, support groups and healthcare providers, Dawne said. People will ask a question every once in a while for something and people with experience in North Platte will chime in, telling them where is safe and where to avoid.

Local artists such as Rose Blackford and Allie O’Hare attended to sell their work. They said LGTBQ+ businesses and artists have expressed a desire to find more places to sell, but with the current political climate of the area they felt shy about reaching out to other parts of the community.

“If you read on the internet, we have so many people comment on our things … sometimes we receive a lot of backlash," Dawne said. "So people do get really shy and nervous because there were people talking about coming and protesting and showing up and basically just causing a muck.”

She said even though there are some online grumblers, nothing ever comes of it and things stay relatively calm.

“We probably receive a lot more hate than people realize and that’s where the shyness comes," Dawne said. "When you’re told that you’re not a valid person and you’re not seen for who you are and who you identify, it makes it really hard to approach people and not have a guard up when people approach you.”

Despite some opposition from area detractors, Dawne said this year’s Pride Fest had the biggest turnout yet.