The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of a motor coach at Monday’s meeting.

The bus is a 2008 4500J MCI motor coach for the final cost of $150,000 to be purchased from Buses and More from Bloomington, Minnesota.

The board approved an inter-local agreement with the city of North Platte for the competitive swimming pool that will be a part of the new recreation center. The agreement is for 10 years at $36,000 per year to be used for the maintenance fund.

The agreement also gives the district priority of use for the months of November through February.

The first payment will take place once the construction of the pool is completed.

The board approved the disposal of surplus items, specifically 250 HP laptops that were used by teachers in the district. The other items are four basketball standards and hoops from Cody Elementary.

Changes in policy 2002A were introduced on first reading at the May meeting.

At Monday’s meeting, the board adopted the changes that include the addition of appointment of temporary and special committees as needed during the school year.