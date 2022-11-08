North Platte Public School Board races tight

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will have at least one new face with Emily Garrick winning over incumbent Mark Nicholson in Ward 3.

Garrick held an approximate 65% to 35% lead with three of six precincts reporting Tuesday night. The margin was similar to the primary race in which Garrick garnered the most votes as well, 970 to Nicholson’s 434.

“As a former teacher in North Platte Public Schools, it was definitely heavy on my heart that I wanted to go back into the realm of education in some capacity to make a difference,” Garrick said. “I didn’t necessarily foresee it being this soon.”

She said the time was right for her to bring the voice of a former teacher to the board.

“It’s definitely not something I take lightly,” Garrick said, “and it’s a really big deal to me, it’s important to have a well-rounded board.”

Garrick said getting parents to be more involved in their children’s education is something she wants to promote, making sure parents know what is going on in the schools.

“I spent a lot of time talking with voters,” Garrick said, “and it’s been a humbling experience. I appreciate all the time people have taken to ask me the hard questions.”

Cynthia L. O’Connor and Marcy Hunter faced off for the Ward 1 seat with O’Connor holding a 55% to 43% lead at 11 p.m. with six of seven precincts reporting.

Incumbent Jo Ann Lundgreen held a 61% to 37% lead over first time candidate Thomas Hagert II.

All results are unofficial until after the Lincoln County canvassing board meets Thursday to finalize results.