The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the 2023-25 contract with Superintendent Todd Rhodes at Monday’s regular meeting.

The contract calls for a base salary of $238,000 for the second year Rhodes will lead the district with the current year dropping off the contract and the 2024-25 year added on.

In other action, the board also approved the adoption of the Nebraska Department of Education math standards as presented by Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning, and Lyndsey Douglas, director of elementary teaching and learning.

The bid for the lighting upgrades at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center was approved with Hall’s Electric submitting the sole bid of $718,432.

The board was also told that Dancing With the Local Stars raised more than $20,000.

The board recognized North Platte High School senior wrestlers Ryan Fox and Zarah Blaesi, both of whom competed at the state wrestling tournament in Omaha. Fox finished runner-up in his weight class, while Blaesi was one of three North Platte girls that qualified for state in the second season of NSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling.

"One of the reasons I decided to do wrestling is because I asked a ton of people if I should do it, and they told me ‘no,’ well I’m going to anyway because it’s my senior year and I was like, what a better way to show some girl power,” Blaesi said.

She had no experience and knew nothing about wrestling, but with the help of the coaches she won her weight class at the first tournament and later qualified for state.

“It’s kind of a relief trying something new and competing at it as a team in general,” Blaesi said. “Then I made it to state and I wasn’t expecting to make it to state, but all it takes is a little dedication and determination.

“Fortunately, my future does not consist of wrestling.”

Blaesi has a full ride scholarship to the University of Nebraska at Kearney and will major in sports sciences and minor in psychology.

Fox is a three-time state qualifier and three-time state medalist, finishing runner-up in his weight class this year.

"My freshman year wasn’t too good. I had some fun my sophomore year and then I had to pick it up my junior year," he said. "My senior year, my goal was to win it, but that wasn’t the outcome. I still had really a lot of fun.”

He will be attending Southeast Community College in Beatrice with a full ride scholarship for wrestling and will study nursing.

River Johnston and Jaden Ouderkirk were recognized as February Bulldogs of the Month. Danielle Blake of Washington Elementary is the certified employee of the month and Molly Morales of McKinley Education Center is the classified employee of the month.