The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the amended calendars for 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years at Monday’s regular meeting.

The calendars were updated to match the 185-day contracts for both school years. The calendars originally had 187 contract days for certified staff, which was two days more than the contract stated.

Two policies were repealed concerning the practice and procedure of setting administrative salaries.

The board approved a bid from Weathercraft for roof replacement at McDonald Elementary, in conjunction with building renovations at the school.

All action items were approved 5-0 with Cynthia O'Connor not present.

Ellie Ramsey and Robert Stefka were recognized as March Bulldogs of the Month. February Bulldog of the Month River Johnston could not attend the March meeting and was recognized Tuesday as well.

The student spotlight honored Grady Sexson and Logan Streeter and Philep Willey, business teacher, regarding the media class "Water War" documentary. The film focused on the South Platte River Canal project currently under discussion in Nebraska and Colorado.

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation recognized Zach Larson, Lincoln Elementary teacher, and Kelly Carcia, paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary as employees of the month.