North Platte Public Schools Board of Education to discuss increasing substitute teacher rates

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss substitute teacher rate increases at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

The proposal is to move the daily rate of local substitutes from $130 to $150 per day and to raise the rate for fully certified substitutes to $210 per day.

The long-term substitute rate increase will go from $200 a day to $225. Long-term substitutes must work 11-plus consecutive days, according to district policy. Also, fully certified paraprofessionals that substitute will receive $30 an hour in lieu of their regular hourly pay.

The board will approve the 2022-23 “Substitute Teacher Handbook,” “Employees Handbook,” “Coach/Sponsor Handbook” and “Student Handbook” at Monday’s meeting.

A review of recommended policy changes from the district’s attorney will be discussed by the board.

The meeting will be the first for new superintendent Todd Rhodes.