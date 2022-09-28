North Platte Public Schools budget approved

The North Platte Public Schools officially approved its 2022-23 budget and property tax request at a special meeting Wednesday morning at McKinley Education Center.

with other county government entities. No one from the public attended or spoke at the Aug. 29 meeting, while more than 100 people attended Tuesday night’s joint hearing.

The district budget shows a decrease of 11.7% from the 2021-22 budget year. The total for all funds is $75.6 million, compared with $85.6 million from the previous year. The property tax request for the district is set at $29 million, which is up 4.7% from the previous year.

School board member Matt Pederson pointed out that the district doesn’t have a lot of control over some aspects of the budget.

“Eighty-three percent of the budget goes to salaries,” Pederson said. “A portion of that is set by negotiated agreement with certified staff.”

Stuart Simpson, the district's executive director of finance, said 58.2% of that total is negotiated salaries and para salaries.

The board approved both the budget and property tax request by 5-0 votes with Ivan Mitchell absent.