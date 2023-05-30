Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The North Platte Public School Foundation and North Platte Public School announced Tuesday the educators who have been recognized as Teachers of the Year in several categories.

Kristi Burford, a second grade teacher at Washington Elementary, and Tiffany Negley, special education teacher at North Platte High School, were selected as teachers of the year.

Burford has been awarded Teacher of the Year for pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. She has 27 years of service in the district and 31 years of overall teaching experience.

“Known for her high expectations combined with patience, compassion, positivity, dedication and selflessness, Ms. Burford is a natural-born teacher,” said Terri Burchell, NPPS Foundation executive director, in a press release. “She has left a lasting impact on her students, with one parent even nominating her as their 20-year-old’s favorite teacher.”

Negley has been honored as the Teacher of the Year for secondary education, sixth through 12th grades.

“With 16 years of service in the district and 26 years of teaching experience, Mrs. Negley has gone above and beyond this year to support her students,” Burchell said. “She worked tirelessly during evenings and weekends to ensure her students’ needs were met, all while maintaining a positive attitude and never appearing stressed.”

Tami Eshleman, currently serving as the Cody Elementary principal, has been awarded Administrator of the Year. Throughout her time at the district, Eshleman has held various roles and consistently demonstrated her commitment to empowering teachers and staff to be their best selves, Burchell said.

Alisha Pinault, a para educator at Buffalo Early Childhood, has been recognized as the classified Employee of the Year.

The NPPSF introduced a new category this year, the Rookie of the Year, aimed at recognizing exceptional first-year teachers. The inaugural award goes to Mitchel Ferguson, a kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary.