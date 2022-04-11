North Platte Public Schools receives $155K from state for Early Childhood Education Program

North Platte Public Schools has received a $155,000 Early Childhood Education Program grant award, the Nebraska Department of Education announced Monday.

The grant will provide funding for one full-day classroom to serve a proposed 18 at-risk 3- and 4-year-old children.

More than 180 Nebraska students in nine school districts will have improved access to early childhood education programs through the use of $1.09 million in grant funds, according to a press release.

Grants will be provided to public school districts to provide collaborative early childhood programs. The purpose of the grant program is to improve equity of access to early childhood education programs.

“Children of diverse characteristics will be served in inclusive environments and will be better prepared to enter school and be successful,” according to the release.