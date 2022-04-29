North Platte Public Schools to close outdoor classroom at Buffalo school because of vandalism

North Platte Public Schools announced it will be closing the Buffalo Early Learning Center outdoor classroom due to ongoing incidents of vandalism.

The school will close entry gates at 5 p.m. through May 19 effective immediately. Destruction in the outdoor classroom reported last fall led the district to close the space for two weeks.

“We have incurred over $10,000 in damages to the outdoor classroom in the past several months,” Director Peggy Romshek said,

Romshek said that video surveillance of the outdoor space has helped in holding vandals accountable for their actions. However, this has not been enough to slow the number of broken items, unsupervised children or trash being left behind by users.

The outdoor classroom at the learning center engages young learners in education through play. The space is funded through taxpayer dollars, grants and sponsorships from school and community members.

“We take pride in the learning space for our students and want to spend the money allocated to the center on enhancements,” Romshek said, “not replacements due to misuse after school hours.”

The outdoor classroom will remain closed throughout the summer for repairs and will only be open for district-approved educational purposes.