North Platte Public Schools to consider approval of budget

The North Platte Public Schools Board will meet Wednesday to consider approving the district's 2022-23 budget as presented at Tuesday’s joint public hearing.

The meeting begins at 11 a.m. at McKinley Education Center.

The district budget shows a decrease in spending of 11.7% from the 2021-22 budget year. The total for all funds is $75.6 million, compared with $85.6 million from the previous year.

The largest portion of the budget goes toward classroom instruction at $20.7 million. Special education and preschool are scheduled for $5.2 million in funding.

A final payment in December for former Lake Maloney district residents of $137,418 will complete the bond for that school.

The property tax request for the district is set at $29 million, up 4.7% from the previous year. Taxable valuation is up 5.4% and the tax rate is $1.09 per $100 of valuation, which is up 0.17%.

State aid is up 6.1%, going from $9.9 million to $10.5 million. The district held the line in several categories in its budget including depreciation, $4.4 million; employee benefits, $387,588; and school nutrition, just under $3.7 million.

The special building fund dropped 59.9% from $8.94 million to $3.6 million.

