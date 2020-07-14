The North Platte Public Schools administration began working on the plan in March to get students back to school this fall and this morning the plan will be released to the public on the district website at nppsd.org.
The plan is fluid and based upon the current health directed measures with collaboration from the district and the West Central District Health Department. Superintendent Ron Hanson outlined a portion of the plan at Monday’s regular NPPS Board of Education meeting.
“This plan has a lot of information that continuously changes on us,” Hanson said, “based on information that comes all the way from the federal level, to the state level and down to the local health department.”
Beginning July 27, Hanson said each school will have a playbook fitted for each school because each school has different logistics they may encounter.
“We didn’t do this by ourselves,” Hanson said. “This was a collaborative effort working with (the Nebraska Department of Education) and WCDHD.”
Hanson said all the Nebraska public health directors worked together and are all using a “risk dial” as a system of response to what’s going on in their communities. The dial has four colors that represent the risk of COVID-19 spread that the district will determine what action to take as the school year comes into focus.
Green is the lowest risk level, yellow is the next and at this point, Hanson pointed out North Platte is in the low yellow level. Orange is a higher risk and red is the highest.
“Our plan is developed to adjust to what is going on in our community,” Hanson said. “We’re really promoting preventative measures right now.”
Hanson said the data is showing that face coverings are really making a huge difference in the spread of the respiratory particles.
The students will be returning in person unless parents are concerned about the safety of their children. Hanson said there is a form on the website where parents can request remote learning for their child.
No action was taken on adopting the pandemic plan because the district’s attorneys are still looking over the legal aspects of the plan. Action was tabled to the Aug. 10 board meeting for final approval of the resolution.
Board member Ivan Mitchell said he liked the way the plan came to fruition.
“What I love about our approach is that it is very practical and pragmatic,” Mitchell said. “When I work with Ron (Hanson) and Stuart (Simpson), that’s how they look at it and that’s what I like to see in leaders and we have great leaders here right now.”
Mitchell said the leadership is not over-reacting or under-reacting but following the evidence as it comes to them.
The board adopted the Amended Budget for the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund, which saved the district $80,000. Board President Skip Altig asked Simpson where the savings would go.
“It will just be in the qualified capital purpose fund when we go over the next year to use for other purposes,” Simpson said, “or just hopefully reduce the levy as we go forward.”
In other action, the board:
» Approved the 2020-21 Classified, Certified and Substitute handbooks.
» Approved the 2020-21 Student handbook. Student Services Director Brandy Buscher said COVID-19 requirements were not included in the handbook because the district did not want those to be a permanent addition.
