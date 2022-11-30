North Platte railroaders behind House bill on paid sick leave, union leader says

UPDATED, Nov. 30, 2022, 3:15 pm: Updated with specific Union Pacific response to House floor vote to impose tentative rail contract.

***

There’s a strong North Platte and Lincoln County flavor to an emerging strategy on Capitol Hill to resolve the nation’s railroad labor dispute.

Jeff Cooley of Lemoyne, president of the Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council, said local rail union leaders Tuesday suggested and pushed a separate congressional bill to guarantee rail workers seven days’ paid sick leave.

That measure won 221-207 approval Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives, shortly after its members voted 290-137 to impose the terms of a tentative collective bargaining agreement reached in September upon both U.S. railroads and their unions.

Both bills now go to the Senate, which also is expected to heed President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to head off a nationwide rail strike set for Dec. 9. Prospects for the sick-leave bill there are less clear.

If senators likewise pass the companion bill and Biden signs it, it’ll go a long way toward addressing railroaders’ unhappiness that Congress would turn the September deal into law, Cooley told The Telegraph.

“It’s a medicine. It’s going to cure some of the frustrations, I guess,” he said. “It would show the federal government’s willingness to throw a bone to labor.”

Cooley Tuesday had echoed national rail union leaders’ dismay that Biden, a Democrat who has often backed labor, urged Congress Monday to settle the dispute rather than risk a strike.

As they were digesting that, Cooley said Wednesday, central labor council secretary-treasurer Mike Gage of North Platte recalled that former President Barack Obama had signed a 2016 executive order requiring businesses contracting with the federal government to provide their workers with at least seven days’ paid sick leave.

Gage, president of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1920, showed Executive Order 13706 to Cooley Tuesday.

He also reminded him that Obama’s executive order had been cited when railroaders were required to get COVID-19 vaccines in the midst of the pandemic.

“Once he showed me that, we discussed it and the light went off,” said Cooley, who also is Local 200 president of the national SMART-TD union’s transportation division.

That’s one of four national rail craft unions whose members rejected the tentative deal, citing sick-leave issues in part. It grants railroaders one extra paid personal day but requires that it be taken on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays and requested 30 days in advance.

Cooley said he contacted Amanda Snide of Hershey, SMART-TD Local 200’s legislative representative. She spent all of Tuesday and well into Tuesday night contacting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional offices. Gage and Cooley contacted Nebraska’s delegation.

By Wednesday, national news outlets were reporting that the House would take up a separate bill on the sick-leave issue while considering whether to impose September’s tentative agreement.

“It all started happening after we started shaking the trees,” Cooley said Wednesday.

In a Wednesday afternoon statement, Union Pacific said it was pleased by the House's main vote to impose the September agreement.

"We are asking the U.S. Senate to do the same, providing historic deals reached at the bargaining table and already ratified by eight of the 12 unions," said the statement, which didn't mention the companion House bill on sick leave.

The Association of American Railroads has said rail unions “have repeatedly agreed that time off for shorter illnesses may be unpaid in favor of higher compensation and more generous long-term sickness benefits.”

Cooley, a U.P. conductor based at North Platte’s Bailey Yard, said he discussed railroaders’ frustrations with sick-leave issues on a C-SPAN national TV program Wednesday morning on the potential rail strike. He called in after his U.P. train pulled into Cheyenne, Wyoming, he said.

It ought to make logical sense to members of Congress to pass the separate sick-leave bill while they’re making railroads and unions accept the September deal, he added.

“With the COVID vaccine mandate, they specifically said the reason was because U.P. employees were federal contractors,” Cooley said.

“Why should we shut down the country when all they have to do is enforce that executive order?”