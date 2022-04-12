North Platte Rec Center egg hunt kicks off week full of community Easter events

Easter celebration events in North Platte begin midweek and continue through Saturday at various locations throughout the city.

They open with an Easter Eggstravaganza Wednesday at the North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road.

The event is scheduled to run from 1 to 2 p.m. and is geared for preschool-age children and younger only.

Roughly 1,600 plastic eggs were spread across the grass fields at the center last year, with a prize in each one. There were also 21 special golden eggs that the children could turn in for an Easter basket prize, and a dozen eggs contained a coupon for free ice cream inside the center.

A number of egg hunts and Easter celebrations are scheduled Saturday morning and afternoon:

» The North Platte Area Children’s Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St., will host an egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon. There will also be games to participate in at the center as well as opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny.

» The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Lake Maloney Golf Course, 608 Birdie Lane, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hunt begins at 11 a.m. on the driving range, and more than 2,000 eggs will be spread over the grass

A lunch will follow. The event is sponsored by the Lake Maloney Golf Club’s Women’s Golf Association.

» Easter at the Spike will be held with split events at the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, 1249 N. Homestead Road.

A stay-in-the-car drive-

thru will offer children bags of candy and the opportunity to choose a prize Easter egg.

From 2 to 4 p.m., in-person photos can be taken with the Easter Bunny.

» The Premier Estates Assisted Living facility, 2895 East E St., will host a Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. There will also be prizes and gift cards for the participants.