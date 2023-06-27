Rec Center, transfer station closed on Fourth

The North Platte Recreation Center, North Platte Public Transit and transfer station will all be closed on Tuesday for the July 4 holiday.

North Platte Public Transit will operate normally on Monday and Wednesday. For more information, call 308-532-1370.

The Rec Center will be closed, but the Cody Park swimming pool will be open 1-7 p.m. Tuesday. Current Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park swimming pool that day.

For more information call the Rec Center at 308-535-6772.

The North Platte transfer station will be closed Tuesday and refuse collections will have some changes throughout the week.

The Public Service Department is asking that people have their refuse carts in place by 6:30 a.m. Monday to avoid being missed.

All garbage must be bagged and placed in the city-issued containers and the lids must be closed. No bags or trash on the ground.

Telegraph staff reports

Pillen hosting town hall events in western Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen will host five town hall events on June 28 and June 29 in a tour of west-central and west Nebraska.

During those town halls, Pillen will talk about highlights from the 2023 legislative session and take questions from attendees, according to a press release from his office.

Pillen will also make remarks at the groundbreaking for a new fertilizer plant in Gothenburg.

All events are open to the public.

The schedule:

June 28

Noon: Phelps/Gosper Chamber of Commerce & Farm Bureau Town Hall, Sun Theater, 417 West Ave., Holdrege.

2 p.m.: Groundbreaking for new fertilizer plant, Industrial Park Road, Gothenburg.

5:30 p.m.: Town hall event, Handlebend, 215 Douglas St., O’Neill.

June 29

9:30 a.m.: Town Hall event, Mid Plains Community College, 715 E. U.S. Highway 20, Valentine.

11:30 a.m. MT: Town hall event, Chadron State College Student Center, 1000 Main St., Chadron.

1:30 p.m. MT: Town hall event, Driftwood Restaurant, 118 N. Spruce St., Ogallala.

Human skeletal remains found near Pilger

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains along the Elkhorn River near Pilger on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday afternoon by swimmers in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger, who reported that they had discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the partial remains. Unger said authorities would work with forensic scientists with the University of North Texas to determine the specifics of the remains. Officials also will attempt to determine if the remains are historic or from a more recent death, as well as the manner of death.

After historic flooding along the Elkhorn River in 2019, three partial skeletal remains were located separately in or near the river near Wood Duck and Stanton. Those remains were recovered by the Sheriff’s Office and determined by forensic examinations to be remains from the 19th century or earlier.

— Staff and wire reports