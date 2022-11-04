North Platte refuse service moved up one day

The city of North Platte will not have refuse collection on Nov. 11 and city offices will be closed that day as well in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Carts need to be in place for collection beginning at 6:30 a.m. one day prior to your regular collection day. The city reminds its patrons that all garbage needs to be in city provided containers and the lids must be closed.
The transfer station will be closed on Nov. 11.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today