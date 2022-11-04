 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte refuse service moved up one day

The city of North Platte will not have refuse collection on Nov. 11 and city offices will be closed that day as well in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Carts need to be in place for collection beginning at 6:30 a.m. one day prior to your regular collection day. The city reminds its patrons that all garbage needs to be in city provided containers and the lids must be closed.

The transfer station will be closed on Nov. 11.

