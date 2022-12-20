North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice

If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice.

The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill warning. After staggered starts Wednesday, it’ll last through Friday and even Saturday morning in some locations.

North Platte, the rest of Lincoln County and seven other west central Nebraska counties also face a winter weather advisory from noon CT (11 a.m. MT) Wednesday through 6 a.m. CT (5 a.m. MT) Friday.

North Platte could see between 2 and 4 inches of snow Wednesday, with north-northwest winds of up to 40 mph possibly creating whiteout conditions and producing wind chill equivalents of 49 below zero by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecast wind chills are even worse north and west: minus 50 or lower in the Sandhills and the minus 60s to minus 70 in parts of the Panhandle.

It all signals an unwelcome but appropriate official start to the 2022-23 winter, set to begin with the winter solstice at 3:47 p.m. CT (2:47 p.m. MT) Wednesday.

Dangerous, life-threatening cold will persist through Friday. Air-temperature lows in North Platte will be around minus 20 Wednesday night and minus-16 Thursday night, with a “high” of 5 below in between Thursday.

Weather service meteorologists in North Platte and Cheyenne, Wyoming, warned residents and travelers to avoid exposing themselves and livestock to the bitterest runup to Christmas the region has seen since 1983.

Skin exposed to such extreme wind chills can develop frostbite in less than 5 minutes, they said.

“We don’t recommend any travel for Thursday if you have to be out” in the Panhandle or eastern Wyoming, said Jared Allen, warnings coordinator for the weather service’s Cheyenne office.

And “by probably 2, 3 p.m. (MT) Wednesday afternoon, you shouldn’t venture out too much. … This is going to be a very high threat to exposed members of the public and the agricultural community.”

Meteorologist Amanda Viken at Lee Bird Field concurred, adding that the wind could stir up whiteout conditions from the fresh snow and the deep drifts left across the Sandhills and Panhandle by last week’s four-day blizzard.

“Up north, considering the snowfall they’ve had, that snow could break loose and cause blizzard conditions as well,” she said.

“I know there’s significant drifts out there in the Panhandle,” Allen said. “If someone would get stuck, it would be a life-threatening situation.”

Viken strongly recommended that anyone traveling in western Nebraska carry blankets, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a portable shovel, water bottles and nonperishable food items.

Less than an inch of new snow is likely Wednesday in the Panhandle, Allen said, though that does little to reduce the threat to exposed livestock — and their human handlers — from the brutal wind chills.

“Luckily, it’s not going to be a wet snow when it does come through,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t stick to the animals and chill the animals.”

North Platte’s skies will be partly sunny as Wednesday dawns, with a high in the upper 20s before the snow-laden Alberta Clipper bound for the central and eastern states strikes its glancing blow on western Nebraska.

Temperatures will plummet and the wind accelerate through Wednesday afternoon, with the snow starting about 5 p.m. CT and lasting through midnight.

Garden, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Chase, Hayes and Frontier counties are included with Lincoln County in the winter weather advisory.

Their wind chill warning starts at 6 p.m. CT (5 p.m. MT) Wednesday, after similar warnings take effect at 5 a.m. MT in the northern Panhandle and noon MT in Scottsbluff-Gering and the southern Panhandle.

Wind chills will drop rapidly with the temperature region-wide, falling from 3 below in North Platte at noon CT to 36 below by 6 p.m.

By 6 a.m. CT Thursday, the weather service expects west central Nebraska wind chills between minus 44 at Imperial and minus 54 at Valentine.

They’ll improve marginally by 6 p.m. but remain a still-dangerous minus 37 at North Platte, minus 44 at Mullen and minus 47 at Valentine. Patchy blowing snow will continue until about 5 p.m. in North Platte, the weather service said.

Sunny skies will return Friday, but the city’s expected air-temperature high of about 7 above will be accompanied by wind chills around minus-25.

After an overnight low of minus-10, Christmas Eve will bring some relief from the bitter cold with a high near 20 and wind chills of 8 below by 6 p.m.

Fortunately, a welcome thaw will accompany Christmas Day in western Nebraska. North Platte’s high will be in the lower 40s Sunday, near 40 Monday and in the upper 40s Tuesday.

If there’s a silver lining in the misery to come, it’s that it will be over relatively quickly, said Allen of the weather service’s Cheyenne office.

“This will be a very brutal cold period," he said, "but we do warm up pretty quickly."