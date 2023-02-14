The city of North Platte will hold a public hearing Thursday on its 2023 one- and six-year road plan, which lays out current and possible future plans for street construction and improvements.

The hearing will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and continue “as long as there are persons to be heard,” according to the city’s hearing notice.

City Council members at a future meeting will consider adopting the plan, which the city must file to remain eligible for state aid for street work.

City Engineer Brent Burklund will review the city’s short-term construction and maintenance plans and the latest list of potential longer-term projects.

Only one construction project appears on the one-year plan: the planned reconstruction of South Jeffers Street (southbound U.S. Highway 83) between West A and Leota streets by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The short-term plan also includes design work for NDOT’s follow-up rebuild of South Dewey Street — the northbound lanes of the U.S. 83 one-ways — and West Ninth Street between Sherman and Buffalo Bill avenues.

Burklund also will review streets to be seal-coated or resurfaced with asphalt as the city’s street maintenance plan enters its second year of multiple projects.