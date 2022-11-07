North Platte’s Canteen District wins Nebraska Creative District status

North Platte’s downtown Canteen District has won Nebraska Creative District certification from the Nebraska Arts Council, Canteen District Inc. President Shae Caldwell said Monday.

The designation comes with a $10,000 “certification grant” and makes the district eligible to pursue a $250,000 development grant from the arts council, she said in a press release.

State senators in 2020 laid the foundation for the statewide creative district program by passing Legislative Bill 780. The program seeks to promote and preserve “artistic or cultural sites or events” and “unique or niche areas, activities, events, facilities or sites,” according to the law.

The Canteen District, named for North Platte’s World War II Canteen, gained its name during an ongoing downtown renovation program launched in earnest in 2018. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in July 2020.

Caldwell said North Platte had to submit a letter of interest, eligibility assessment and strategic plan as part of the creative district certification.

Downtown leaders “have several creative ideas they are hoping to implement in the near future,” she said, including festive Christmas-season decorations and a sculpture to honor the 1941-46 Canteen.