North Platte’s CRA to consider revised loan assignment, elect officers

North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority will take up a revised agreement Tuesday assigning Sustainable Beef LLC’s rights to its city tax increment financing assistance to the meatpacking project’s lenders.

CRA members also will elect a 2023 chair and vice chair during the 9 a.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The five-member panel initially approved a “consent to assignment” of Sustainable Beef’s TIF aid at its last meeting Sept. 22.

Lawyers have asked for revisions to one paragraph, necessitating a second CRA vote, City Administrator Layne Groseth said.

