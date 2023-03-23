North Platte could add to its snowfall total for the 2022-23 extended winter this weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.

The agency’s Lee Bird Field office has recorded 33.3 inches of snow since Nov. 1, which would rank No. 20 on the city’s all-time Nov. 1 to March 31 snowfall list if no more measurable snow falls before month’s end.

The winter of 2022-23, which ended with Monday’s spring equinox, ranked eighth for the December to February “meteorological winter” with 28.8 inches in North Platte snowfall records dating to 1893.

Clouds and chances to add to North Platte’s 2.27 inches of precipitation for 2023 both move in Friday and continue through the weekend, the weather service said.

The city has a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Friday, 30% Saturday and 40% Saturday night, with possibilities of freezing rain and snow mixed in through Saturday evening.

Sunday’s daylight hours carry the weekend’s strongest chance of snow at 30%. A slight chance of snow lingers Sunday night, the weather service said.

After reaching about 50 degrees Friday, North Platte’s daily highs will cool to the low to mid-40s through Monday. They’ll return to the 50-degree level Tuesday and could reach the upper 50s Wednesday.

Drought conditions across Lincoln County and Nebraska were again unchanged in Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, which reflects conditions as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Extreme drought” conditions still cover 55.25% of the county, with the rest in “severe drought.” Just under 34% of Nebraska is in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” with 5.1% in the latter category.