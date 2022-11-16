North Platte’s keno income last summer nearly 10% below 2021’s

Net proceeds from North Platte’s city keno lottery declined by 9.5% this past summer compared with the same period in 2021, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

Third-quarter 2022 figures from the department’s charitable gaming division showed North Platte’s keno games took in $1.23 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.

The city’s keno operation brought in $1.36 million between the same dates last year. Its latest quarterly figures are also down 19.6% from the games’ two-year peak of $1.53 million from Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year.

City and county keno lotteries statewide took in $86.3 million during the July-September quarter, the Revenue Department said. Both types of local governments use the games to supplement their revenue streams.

Third-quarter keno totals for other west central Nebraska towns are:

• Broken Bow: $141,204

• Callaway: $26,527

• Chase County: $15,034

• Dawson County: $324,964

• Deuel County: $47,168

• Garden County: $11,277

• Gosper County: $61,766

• Keith County: $430,430

• Madrid: $7,111

• McCook: $292,274

• Sutherland: $80,210

• Trenton: $42,904

• Venango: $70,729

• Wauneta: $54,034

Cody, Grant, Hayes Center and Sargent retain city keno licenses but didn’t operate games in the most recent quarter, the Revenue Department report said.