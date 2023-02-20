North Platte City Council members Tuesday will consider whether to approve the city’s next one- and six-year road plan, including plans to start rebuilding part of West Ninth Street with water-main work this year.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

About 15 people commented on the draft road plan at a public hearing Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation requires cities, villages and counties to submit annual road plans to remain eligible for state aid.

City Engineer Brent Burklund told the group that multiple water-main breaks along West Ninth moved up replacement of its entire main from North Jeffers Street to Buffalo Bill Avenue. It’ll be bored underground to one side of the street, he said.

City officials plan to take bids this fall on the long-delayed reconstruction of West Ninth from just west of Sherman Avenue to Buffalo Bill. Burklund said it’s estimated to cost about $2.5 million, which the city will cover with bonds repayable through property taxes.

The NDOT-led rebuilding of South Jeffers from West A to Leota streets is the other major project on the one-year plan for 2023-24. The city will pay for one-third of the $11 million project, which Paulsen Inc. of Cozad will launch later this year.

Reconstruction of South Dewey Street in the same area is two to three years away, Burklund said. Both continue a multiyear NDOT rebuild of U.S. 83 through the city.

The one-year plan also includes developer-paid projects for internal streets in Twin Rivers Industrial Park ($2 million) and the planned Mulligan Meadows housing subdivision ($1 million), as well as a $2 million modernization of Golden Road in connection with the Sustainable Beef LLC construction.

Notable projects in the plan’s long-term portion include possible extensions of West Philip Avenue to A Street and of East Francis and Leota streets and South Bicentennial Avenue to provide connections to Newberry Access.

About 2 miles’ worth of repaving and seal-coating this spring also is part of the plan, with West Second and East Third streets and East Walker Road among the longest set for resurfacing.

In other business, the council will:

Decide whether to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to sign lease-purchase agreements with U.S. Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance for six new Sanitation Department garbage trucks and one new hook/hoist truck. The council Dec. 7 approved replacing the trucks for a combined $1.51 million after trade-ins.

Vote on a resolution applying to NDOT for $1.4 million in federal and state public transit assistance for North Platte Public Transit for the 2023-25 period. The city would provide $357,434 to match the state’s share.