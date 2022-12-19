North Platte’s pre-holiday week: blizzard, deep freeze, awful wind chill

This time, North Platte might well get the blizzard — and dangerously bitter wind chills besides.

West central Nebraska faces twin winter storm and wind chill watches from 6 a.m. CT (5 a.m. MT) Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lee Bird Field.

North Platte will be on the edge of a powerful Alberta Clipper blast expected to bring snow to the Midwest comparable to last week’s four-day Panhandle and Sandhills blizzard, said meteorologist Chris Butler at the weather service’s airport office.

Ahead of the arctic burst, city residents should see partly sunny skies with a high of about 15 and wind chills as low as minus-15, according to the office’s seven-day forecast Monday afternoon.

Once again, North Platte isn’t likely to see a lot of actual snow fall on it. Only between 3 and 4 inches are expected during the watch period, Butler said.

“We’re lucky, because they’re really going to get dumped on in Iowa and Missouri and Chicago” from the brunt of the storm system, he said.

But whiteout conditions are highly likely by Wednesday evening, Butler added, as North Platte experiences sustained northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.

Starting Wednesday night — after winter’s official start at 3:47 p.m. CT — the bone-chilling air and stiff winds will drive air temperatures to around 20 below zero and wind chill values to between minus-45 and minus-50.

“That’s why I think this will be even more dangerous than the (cold) in February 2021,” Butler said.

He referred to that year’s sustained Feb. 5-20 arctic burst, which kept North Platte’s temperatures below freezing the entire time and caused widespread power outages — both planned and unplanned — as far south as Texas.

The stretch included a 72-hour subzero period in North Platte, capped by a minus-29 air temperature on Feb. 15 — tied for sixth-coldest since 1874.

But North Platte’s winds stayed calm most of that time, Butler said.

Wind chills Wednesday and Thursday nights will be more reminiscent of North Platte’s 10-day-long subzero streak of Dec. 16-25, 1983. It featured air-temperature lows of minus-29 on Dec. 21 and minus-34 Dec. 22, followed by a minus-50 wind chill Christmas Eve.

Six Christmas seasons later, temperatures fell below freezing on Dec. 12, 1989, and stayed there for 12 days. The lows that Dec. 21 and 22 exactly matched their 1983 counterparts: 29 below and 34 below respectively.

Even worse wind chills are expected in the snow-stricken Sandhills and Panhandle Thursday morning. They’ll drop as low as minus-56 in Mullen and between minus-50 and minus-65 in Scottsbluff-Gering, Chadron, Alliance and Sidney, the weather service said.

Frostbite can set in within 5 minutes under such conditions unless precautions are taken, it added.

Though North Platte’s winter storm watch starts around dawn Wednesday, residents planning to drive west should be fine as long as they leave before about noon, Butler said.

The Cheyenne, Wyoming, weather service office expects no more than about an inch of new snow in the Scottsbluff-Gering area Wednesday. Their air-temperature low could be around 29 below, it said.

Despite partly sunny skies, potential blizzard conditions will continue in North Platte Thursday, the Lee Bird weather office said.

Widespread blowing snow will continue through about 4 p.m. Thursday, with a so-called high of 7 below.

But conditions will moderate for the three-day Christmas weekend after a Friday high around 4 above and lows of minus-16 Thursday night and minus-14 Friday night.

The winds will have died down by Christmas Eve, leaving mostly sunny skies and a Saturday high around 15, the weather service said.

Christmas Day will see much better temperatures in the upper 30s, followed by readings in the lower 40s on the official federal holiday Dec. 26.