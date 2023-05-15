North Platte’s city sales tax set its 10th monthly record over the past 12 months in March, the final month before the tax rate rose from 1.5% to 2%.

The city received a net $868,983 in sales tax proceeds for March, the Nebraska Department of Revenue announced Friday. That broke the previous record of $849,683 in 2021.

Net March proceeds for Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax totaled $82,869, bringing the county within range of breaking its 2021-22 fiscal-year record of $1.18 million. County and state fiscal years both end June 30.

North Platte retailers April 1 began collecting the temporary half-cent sales tax voters approved last November to raise $52.5 million to expand the city’s recreation complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

The Telegraph’s next monthly sales tax report in mid-June — which will be the first reflecting net collections under the 2% tax — will necessitate some changes in analyzing the local tax’s performance compared with previous years and months starting in 2006.

New monthly and annual records are most likely inevitable, compared with the previous 16 years under the 1.5% tax. Accordingly, future reports will de-emphasize those milestones at least until a full year’s worth of data under the new 2% tax has been collected.

However, The Telegraph will continue to track monthly sales-tax proceeds under both the “base” 1.5% rate and the special 0.5% rate.

The former figure will remain relevant in determining whether and how much in annual sales-tax proceeds will be diverted to the city’s Quality Growth Fund, which enables North Platte to aid economic development projects.

Voters in 2020 granted a second 10-year extension to QGF, which collects up to $650,000 each fiscal year if and once each year’s sales-tax proceeds reach a preset threshold.

Because that threshold depends on the “base” 1.5% rate, QGF’s eligibility for fresh income will continue to be calculated on that basis, City Administrator Layne Groseth said Monday.

The city’s 2022-23 net sales tax collections stood at just under $6.76 million as of March 31, only $970,972 short of QGF’s latest annual “trigger point.”

The city’s fiscal year, unlike the state’s and county’s, follows the federal fiscal year of Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Lincoln County’s net March lodging tax figure was 13.2% under the record $95,501 received that month in 2022.

The county’s 2022-23 net hotel-motel tax receipts were just shy of $1.12 million as March ended. That’s $61,250 below the previous fiscal year’s record.