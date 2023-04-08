Before he became city administrator last year, Layne Groseth says, he heard people tell him that North Platte has the highest property taxes in the nation.

Actually, they’re not even the highest in Nebraska.

A Telegraph analysis done at Groseth’s request found that North Platte’s combined 2022 property tax rate for all its local governments ranked near the middle of the state’s 43 largest cities outside Omaha and Lincoln.

“We wanted to look at what the numbers really said, because we’re cognizant of that (concern) at City Hall,” he said Friday.

As The Telegraph reported during last fall’s 2022-23 “budget season,” property owners inside city limits were charged nearly $2.04 per $100 of taxable value — including taxes for bond repayments — in 2022 taxes payable during 2023.

That ranked 18th among Nebraska’s cities with populations between 3,000 and 100,000, based on figures in a recently released 2022 report from the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Property Assessment Division.

If one looks only at the state’s 14 cities with populations between 10,000 and 100,000, North Platte’s combined tax rate sits right in the middle, at No. 7. Lexington, west central Nebraska’s only other five-figure city, ranks 11th.

The Telegraph also ranked the 14 10,000-to-100,000 cities and the larger group of 43 cities by individual tax rates for their school districts and city and county governments — the traditional trio that accounts for most of property owners’ combined tax rates.

North Platte’s ranking isn’t quite as rosy there: Its city tax rate ranked 13th in the 3,000-to-100,000 group but third among the 14 cities with five-figure populations. It leads the 11 such cities outside the Omaha area.

But the city’s 2022 tax rate of almost 43.9 cents per $100 only accounted for 21.5% of North Platte’s middle-of-the-road combined tax rate.

North Platte Public Schools, with a 53.4% share of the city’s combined rate at nearly $1.09 per $100, ranked 11th among the 14 10,000-to-100,000 cities and 24th in the larger 43-city group.

Lincoln County, with a 15.4% share of North Platte’s total 2022 rate at 31.4 cents per $100, ranked ninth among the 12 counties serving five-figure cities and 22nd among counties with cities in the 3,000-to-100,000 group.

The Telegraph analysis excluded Nebraska’s two largest cities of Omaha and Lincoln, which face some dissimilar challenges from smaller cities.

The multiple school districts within Omaha’s city limits — notably Millard, Westside, Elkhorn and Omaha Public Schools — also complicates apples-to-apples tax-rate comparisons.

The 43-city group with populations of 3,000 to 100,000 includes Omaha’s independent suburbs of Ralston in Douglas County and Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista in Sarpy County.

It also includes six other west central Nebraska cities: Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Cozad, Broken Bow and Gothenburg. All but eight of the 43 cities are county seats.

Many moving parts within and beyond the control of eight separate taxing entities determine North Platte’s combined tax rate, said Groseth, Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns and Stuart Simpson, the North Platte schools’ executive director of finance.

The North Platte Airport Authority, the county Agricultural Society, the Mid-Plains Community College Area, the Twin Platte Natural Resources District and Educational Service Unit 16 account for the rest of the tax bill.

Each government’s tax rate comes from dividing total taxable values inside its service area by its tax request — the money it needs to cover its budget that doesn’t come from other sources.

The eight governments’ combined tax rates, multiplied by a given property’s taxable value, yields that property’s gross tax bill. A trio of state tax credits offsets some of that bill, as can a “homestead exemption” available annually to qualifying homeowners.

Groseth, a Lincoln County native and a former Albion city administrator who joined North Platte as public service director in 2019, called attention to a gradual decline in the city’s tax rate over the past 10 fiscal years. It peaked at 51.9 cents per $100 in 2013-14.

That’s been possible because the city’s taxable value has kept growing, he said. Its tax request has risen modestly except for this year’s 8.3% increase in a time of national inflation.

But when it comes to comparing cities, “it’s just hard to compare apples to apples because each city does things differently than the next” in services, Groseth said.

A government’s taxable value per person — or per student, when it comes to K-12 schools — reflects factors beyond its direct control, Groseth added.

North Platte ranked eighth among the state’s 14 five-figure cities in valuation per capita ($75,882) but fourth in its city tax request per capita ($390.31), based on 2022 population estimates and Revenue Department figures.

La Vista and Papillion, two of Omaha’s fastest-growing suburbs, ran 1-2 in both categories. Kearney ranked third in taxable value per capita ($91,445) but last in its city tax request per capita ($140.45) and tax rate (15.4 cents per $100).

Groseth said Kearney also benefits from higher local sales tax income, which totaled $16.4 million in 2021-22. North Platte, which saw its annual sales-tax take leap forward starting in 2020, netted $9.86 million in 2021-22 and registered its first-ever $10 million calendar year for all of 2022.

“When all that is going to city government, … (it) can make a great offset to the property tax,” he said.

Bruns, the County Board’s 2022 chairman, and Simpson said they were heartened by the county’s and school district’s tax-rate rankings.

Lincoln County ranked third in valuation per capita ($154,725) and fourth in tax request per capita ($486.01) among the 12 counties that serve cities between 10,000 and 100,000 population. But it’s 24th and 23rd respectively among the 36 counties serving cities of 3,000 to 100,000.

“Actually, it’s right in line with where I thought we would fall,” Bruns said. “We’re taking a lot of steps to make county government more efficient and reduce the (county) tax burden.”

But Bruns also noted the sheer length of the county’s road network in one of Nebraska’s three largest counties by area. “When you look at Lincoln County compared with most counties in the state, we face some unique challenges.”

The county’s high valuation per capita isn’t necessarily good news, Bruns added. “It’s fewer people, a larger geographic area and the free (real estate) market. It’s a function of all three things, which is out of our control.”

North Platte’s schools sat 23rd in valuation per student ($756,099) and 28th in its tax request per student ($8,227) among the 42 districts serving the 43 cities The Telegraph analyzed.

But it ranked second in valuation per student among the 13 districts serving five-figure cities, just barely behind Kearney’s $758,243.

North Platte was third in that smaller group in tax request per student, with the combined Papillion-La Vista school district sitting between it and Kearney.

“For the most part, we’re right in line with 75% of the other districts, other than those who get levy overrides” approved by their patrons, Simpson said.

Hastings, which led all five-figure cities with a combined 2022 tax rate of almost $2.36 per $100, is one of those districts where voters approved a higher school tax rate, he said.

The Adams County seat also led the 14-city group in its school ($1.34 per $100) and county (42.3 cents per $100) tax rates, with Scottsbluff right behind in both. Hastings ranked fifth in its city tax rate (42.4 cents per $100).

Groseth said the tax-rate rankings should reassure North Platte residents. “When you look at the city, the county and the schools as a whole, I don’t think anyone’s going crazy and we’re all working hard to keep the levies and tax requests as manageable as possible.”