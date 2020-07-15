North Platte’s city sales tax posted its third-best performance for May since 2006, though the COVID-19 pandemic again sliced sales-tax and county lodging-tax collections.
The city received a net $701,700 in sales taxes for May, according to Nebraska Department of Revenue figures released Tuesday.
That total was down 6.6% over the same month a year ago — but the $751,263 received in May 2019 ranks No. 4 for any month’s net sales-tax receipts since the start of 2006.
May 2020’s figure was this year’s best by far and about 20% higher than either March or April, when COVID-19 health restrictions were at their peak.
Gov. Pete Ricketts began to relax those restrictions in mid-May, with further revisions taking effect at the start of both June and July as the summer tourism season began.
County lodging-tax figures, however, continued to be pounded during May by COVID-19’s impacts on travel nationwide.
The county received a net $36,364 for May, 59.1% below the $88,821 collected in the same month in 2019. County lodging taxes by law must be used for tourism promotion.
Though May’s lodging-tax figures were 70.5% better than April’s, the county’s three-month total from March through May lagged 54.1% behind the same three months last year.
The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has slashed public operating hours and suspended active tourism marketing to cope with the shortfalls, Executive Director Lisa Burke said last month.
May’s lodging-tax figures are the first for the county’s 2020-21 fiscal year, which started July 1. The Revenue Department collects and processes lodging and sales taxes and remits them two months after they’re collected.
But because city fiscal years start Oct. 1, North Platte has two more months’ worth of local sales-tax receipts coming for its 2019-20 budget.
The city has received just over $6.6 million for the fiscal year’s first 10 months, just 0.5% behind the $6.64 million for the same period in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Even with COVID-19’s fiscal impact, the city stood just $535,347 short of this fiscal year’s budgeted target of $7,141,230 with two months to go.
That’s also the “trigger point” for putting fresh sales-tax money into the city’s Quality Growth Fund until it receives $650,000 or the fiscal year ends Sept. 30, whichever comes first.
Once net 2019-20 sales taxes pass the trigger point, the city’s general fund will split additional taxes it receives 50-50 with QGF.
Voters will decide in the Nov. 3 general election whether to renew QGF and its funding mechanism for another 10 years.
A 1991 state law (Legislative Bill 840) lets cities dedicate funds for economic development aid for a 10-year period with voter approval.
