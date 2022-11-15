North Platte sales tax records kept falling as summer 2022 ended

North Platte’s city sales tax set another all-time record in September, posting its third $900,000-plus month this year.

The 1.5% local tax produced $942,530 for the city, edging out June’s record of $940,702. It also leapt 17.6% higher than the previous September record of $801,165 in net proceeds, set a year ago.

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax, meanwhile, had a net September income of $110,337 in the most recent monthly figures released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

While that fell short of its year-old record for the month of $118,891, it moved the hotel-motel tax within striking distance of 2021’s calendar-year record of nearly $1.13 million.

The county’s year-to-date lodging-tax total stands at $972,415, 7.3% ahead of last year’s record pace.

North Platte’s sales tax has netted almost $7.63 million through 2022’s first nine months. That’s 5.5% better than the pace that yielded a calendar-year record of $9.67 million in 2021.

The Revenue Department collects both local and state sales and lodging taxes, returning net local proceeds to their respective local governments about six weeks after each month ends.

While motor vehicle sales helped fuel the start of North Platte’s sales-tax rally two years ago, other retail sales have driven the latest period of 10 monthly records over the last 12 months.

September’s local sales tax from motor vehicle sales was $67,726, a bit more than half the all-time record for that category of $121,163 in June 2020.

Net sales taxes of all other types reached $888,233 in September, marking their fifth straight month over $800,000 and seventh since mid-2021.

Local consumers use taxes on motor fuels totaled $20,083 in September, well below their all-time monthly high of $52,091 in July 2021.