North Platte School Board approves Buffalo roofing bid, sale of modular building to Hershey

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved two action items at Monday’s meeting.

The board approved a $234,593 bid from Weathercraft Roofing for five sections of roofing at Buffalo Early Education Center.

And, the board approved the $20,000 sale of a modular building at Lake School to Hershey Public Schools. Hershey will pay the cost of moving the building to its new site.

Skip Altig, board president, announced Monday’s meeting would be available on YouTube video and past meetings could be accessed on the NPPS website at nppsd.org. Additionally, the board meeting agendas are available on the website four days prior to each regular meeting.

Several reports were presented including a curriculum update from Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning; Lyndsey Douglas, director of elementary teaching and learning, and Brandy Buscher, director of student services.

The three directors presented goals for the district, and said standards would be changing once again next year as set by the state Department of Education.

Douglas said the impact of remote learning on assessment scores was significant with students who were in remote learning this past year scoring lower than students who attended in person.

Data is collected year to year as students move from kindergarten to first grade and up. Board member Jo Ann Lundgreen asked how growth could be compared year to year.

“It is hard to compare from year to year,” Douglas said. “Mobility is high and they are not always the same students. Plus, the state changes the standards every year.”

Lundgreen asked what parents can do if they have a concern or questions about the curriculum.

“The first step is to talk with the classroom teacher,” Carlson said. “Then the building administrator and finally the teaching and learning department.”

She said there is policy in place to deal with concerns and that “transparency is important to us.”

Kevin Mills, director of human resources, gave an update on staffing.

“Our goal is to hire 100%,” Mills said. “We are not there yet. We still need a Spanish teacher and an elementary school counselor.”

He said a third open position was filled on Monday when he hired a school nurse. Mills said 11 teachers hired last year are leaving after one year in the district. He said there are 39 hires for the new school year with 34 of those being new to the district.

Substitutes continue to be hard to find. Mills said there were 84 substitutes in the district last year, but only 49 of them worked at some point during the year.

During the public comment section, Thomas Hagert II, a candidate for Ward 2, encouraged the board to discuss safety at the schools in light of the school shootings that have occurred over the past few months across the country.

“Now it a good time to start discussing safety in sub committees,” Hagert said. “We need students and teachers to feel safe. We need to be proactive, not reactive.”

