North Platte School Board approves school resource officer contract with city

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the school resource officer contract for the 2022-23 school year at Monday’ meeting.

The contract is for one full-time and one half-time officer.

“We’re very fortunate to have a great working relationship with our police department,” said Ron Hanson, superintendent, “and we’re fortunate to have wonderful school resource officers.”

Jeremiah Johnson and Matt Elder are the two current resource officers for the district.

“I think this is a no-brainer because the results that we get are so great,” said Skip Altig, board president. “It’s a tremendous program that’s been around a while and it’s so valuable.”

The current school year is the first with a half-time officer at Adams Middle School.

“I can tell you from student services perspective, it’s been wonderful,” said Brandy Buscher, director of student services. “When officer Johnson has to take someone to Bridge of Hope, it’s so nice to have that backup and someone to call if we have an urgent situation that we need to deal with.”

In other business, the district has three positions left to fill for the 2022-23 school year, said Kevin Mills, director of human resources.

“We have hired 28 new teachers,” Mills said. “That is a lot less than in previous years.”

He said 20 of those teachers come with years of experience and eight teachers are taking on their first jobs.

Lyndsay Douglas and Kelli Sheets gave an update on the Family Literacy Grant program.

“Basically what this grant does is it bridges the partnership between school and home,” said Lyndsey Douglas, director of elementary learning. “Parents want to be involved in their child’s education, but they don’t know how. (The program) really goes well with our EL program.”

Sheets said Family Literacy basically works to eradicate poverty.

“We do that not only by educating kids, but the whole family,” Sheets said. “So we work with families and their students together in multiple ways and just make that connection so that they can all have success.”

The program focuses on four points: adult education, children’s education, parent time and PACT (Parent and child together).

