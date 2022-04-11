North Platte School Board spars over seeing teacher resignation letters

A tense discussion over whether board members could see resignation letters ensued during the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Ward 2 representative Angela Blaesi opened the discussion during the board comment period when she asked about a request she made last week to have the item placed on the agenda.

The discussion then picked up again during the vote on the consent agenda when Blaesi again asked that the board be allowed to see resignation letters.

Skip Altig, board president, suggested the discussion would first take place in a personnel committee meeting to decide whether it should come before the board at a regular meeting. Members on the personnel committee are Blaesi, Altig and Mark Nicholson.

Matt Pederson and Jo Ann Lundgreen interrupted the discussion to call for a point of order because it did not fall under the stated agenda item and motion as presented.

Order was restored and the vote on the consent agenda passed 5-1 with Blaesi voting against. She addressed her reasons for voting no in a follow-up interview after the meeting.

“I don’t want to be accepting resignation letters when we don’t understand why,” Blaesi said.

Blaesi and Altig each outlined their position to the Telegraph on the discussion following the meeting.

“I want to see resignation letters from our teachers who are resigning this year,” Blaesi said. “The purpose is to be able to back up our administration. We are being told by people who have reached out to me that teachers want to leave our district for numerous reasons and some of it is the board’s fault.”

She said board members need to be able to say without a shadow of doubt why employees are leaving the district.

“This is like a checks and balances,” Blaesi said. “The board should see resignation letters and exit surveys, so that we as the board can answer to voters and be able to back up what we have been told by our administration.”

Altig said at first he agreed with Blaesi, but then changed his mind. Following another conversation, Altig and Blaesi agreed to disagree on the subject.

“I agreed with her to begin with, but when I thought about it more, having been a teacher, I would have gone crazy if I thought board members were looking into my file,” he said. “(I think that) is out of our (role) of stuff to do, because those are things that go into files. Like looking at their job performance and things, that’s not the job of the school board.”

Altig said the board hires the superintendent and everybody else is hired under him.

“We don’t get involved in discipline unless they bring it forward,” Altig said. “When teachers are relieved, we don’t get involved in that unless they take it to a hearing with a jury.”

Blaesi also was unhappy that the item was not added to the agenda after her request last week.

“Skip Altig agreed with me on Thursday that the board should see the letters,” Blaesi said. “He then called me on Friday and said it wasn’t a good idea for the board to see them. We agreed to disagree, but that he would not back me up in my vote.”

She said after her phone call with Altig, she sent an email to have the item placed on the agenda.

“What I’m saying is there was a miscommunication there about the agenda, that I will say,” Altig said. “On the issue, she and I don’t agree, but she knows that and I know where she stands.”

In other action, the board approved the 2022-23 administrative salary and benefit package 6-0. The package was presented to the board at the May 14 meeting.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said the North Platte Public Schools’ administrator compensation is compared to an array of schools and comparable positions. Comparisons take into account contract days, education, experience and size of school, he said.

“The (district) communicates the administrative salaries similar to our teacher negotiated salary package via total percentage,” Simpson said at last month’s meeting.

The district looks at the array data from Scottsbluff, Kearney, Fremont, Lexington, Norfolk, Hastings and Columbus.

The package for the 13 administrators includes an overall average 3% increase. The report said the compensation package aligns with the Consumer Price Index, which indicates cost of living increases of 5.5% to 7.5%.

