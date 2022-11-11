 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte School Board to discuss HVAC bid

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss approval of bids for the McDonald Elementary HVAC system at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center.

The board will discuss approval of the Dana Cole 2021-22 audit. Under the consent agenda, the board will accept the resignations of Dawn Wheeler and David Milleson, both effective May 24, 2023; and approve the teaching contract for Jefferson Cox, effective Jan. 5, 2023.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson will present the finalized student enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. The numbers show a drop from 3,597 in 2021-22 to 3,528 for 2022-23.

The largest drop in students was at Lincoln Elementary, which went from 286 to 259. Cody Elementary, however, showed an increase from 202 to 222 students over last year.

North Platte High School had a low number over the last five years of 1,204 students in 2020-21, but rebounded to 1,219 last year. For the current year, there was a minimal drop in numbers at NPHS of seven students.

0 Comments
